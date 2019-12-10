Raila Addresses Squabbles With DP Ruto, Says It’s Never Personal

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga has addressed the fall out with Deputy President William Ruto, stating that he has no personal issues with him.

Odinga, through an interview with NTV’s Smriti Vidyarthi on Monday, December 9, stated that he has had disagreements with the DP due to their different stand on issues, however, he has insisted that he harbours no ill will towards him.

“I have no personal issues with Deputy President William Ruto. We’ve worked together before and whenever we disagreed, we’ve made it public that we do not agree on a certain issue but there are no personal grudges,” said Odinga.

Odinga was also asked to make clear his intentions on the BBI and his stand on running for the top seat come 2022.

He echoed his statement that the BBI bears no intentions of creating a position for him and the President, adding that he has not expressed any intentions for the 2022 top seat as his main focus is on a united nation.

“I have never said I have intentions for 2022. We want a strong united country for the future generations,” he said.

Odinga who is currently in Togo is expected to hold a meeting with President Faure Gnassingbé to discuss matters aimed to improve Africa’s Aviation Sector as part of the wider continental infrastructure agenda.

On Wednesday last week, December 4, Deputy President William Ruto stated that he was not enemies with Raila Odinga saying it is normal to disagree in politics.

In a tweet, the DP stated that Raila was just but a competitor in the political arena in reaction to a publication by a local daily that read “When old friends become enemies”.

“Enemy NOWAY? (sic) Good people, I have no enemies because there is no need for baggage. Competitors yes !! That’s the richness of democracy we should celebrate, ” wrote Ruto.

The period being referred to is 2007, when Raila formed an “ODM Pentagon” that included political “heavyweights” Ruto, Najib Balala, Musalia Mudavadi and Joe Nyaga, with one aim, to wrestle power from then-President Mwai Kibaki.

