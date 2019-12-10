Section Of Kitale-Lodwar Road Completely Cut Off Due To Heavy Rains [Photos]

A section of the Kitale Lodwar Road has been cut off at Ortum in West Pokot County by the ongoing heavy rains.

In a notice on Tuesday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) cautioned motorists against using the section.

“Motorists are advised to use the existing diversion as we desilt and backfill the cut off section, ” said KeNHA.

In photos that have surfaced online, the section was completely cut out with raging waters.

Charles Njogu, the authority’s corporate communication officer further urged motorists to practice patience during this rainy season to avoid possible accidents.

“KeNHA advises motorists to exercise caution, patience and not attempt crossing overtopped and cut off sections of any road. We are currently monitoring the entire KeNHA road network for prompt interventions, ” said Njogu.

Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/P2lcLLueZ0 — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) December 10, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu