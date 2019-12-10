in NEWS

Section Of Kitale-Lodwar Road Completely Cut Off Due To Heavy Rains [Photos]

The section of Kitale Lodwar Road cut off [Photo/Courtesy]

A section of the Kitale Lodwar Road has been cut off at Ortum in West Pokot County by the ongoing heavy rains.

In a notice on Tuesday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) cautioned motorists against using the section.

“Motorists are advised to use the existing diversion as we desilt and backfill the cut off section, ” said KeNHA.

In photos that have surfaced online, the section was completely cut out with raging waters.

Charles Njogu, the authority’s corporate communication officer further urged motorists to practice patience during this rainy season to avoid possible accidents.

“KeNHA advises motorists to exercise caution, patience and not attempt crossing overtopped and cut off sections of any road. We are currently monitoring the entire KeNHA road network for prompt interventions, ” said Njogu.

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

