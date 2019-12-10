Why Jowie Was Secretly Transferred To Distressful Manyani Prison

The news of Joseph “Jowie” Irungu’s transfer from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison broke the internet with his parents crying foul as it was under unclear circumstances.

Jowie, the prime suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani was transferred to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi, Taita Taveta County on Friday, December 6.

In a publication by the Star, a senior prison official who did not want his identity disclosed narrated that he was transferred after he was found with contraband during an impromptu search.

“Jowie was moved from Kamiti to Manyani on Friday. I cannot say more than that,” the officer was quoted.

His mother, Anastacia during a visit to the prison yesterday, after learning of his transfer stated that there was an ill motive behind it as she quoted some warders of the prison who denied being aware of such development.

“The prison officer says it’s a normal transfer but our lawyer says he has never heard of something like that. He has been taken to Manyani and his next appearance in court is in February. It’s like they want to do something to him,” said the devastated mother.

Jowie’s lead lawyer in the case, Hassan Nandwa also confirmed that there were no applications indicating his transfer hence raising more questions.

The parents made efforts on Monday to get his whereabouts by boarding a bus to Voi, although it has not been made clear whether they were given access to see him.

In addition, according to a publication by a local daily, efforts to reach the Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons were futile as he declined calls stating that he was in meetings.

Jowie has been held in solitary confinement following the pending case of the murder of Monica Kimani through orders directed by the High Court, and his bail application is set to be ruled over on February 13, 2020.

