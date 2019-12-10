Coachless Harambee Stars Take On Sudan In Cecafa Championship

Harambee Stars take on Sudan in their second Group B fixture of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda this afternoon without head coach Francis Kimanzi who’s serving a two-match ban.

Kimanzi was penalized by the organizing committee of the regional tournament for “unsporting behaviour.”

The former Mathare United gaffer was found guilty of among others inciting his players not to take to the field at Lugogo ahead of their match against Tanzania on Sunday as he protested that some players of the Taifa Stars did not have passports as required by regulations.

Kimanzi also became unruly and constantly harassed the fourth official during the game, according to the committee.

Kimanzi’s assistant, Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno, escaped with a verbal warning and will be on the touchline to guide the team against Sudan.

Read: Cecafa – Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi Banned For ‘Unsporting Behaviour’

Kenya, who are the defending champions, began the competition with a 1-0 win over Tanzania and another victory today will guarantee their passage to the knockout round.

Stars’ last group match will be against Zanzibar on Saturday.

Today’s Fixtures

#CECAFASeniorChallengeCup: Tuesday 10/12/2019 (StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo)

Sudan Vs Kenya – 1.30pm

Tanzania Vs Zanzibar-4pm

Charges: Ug Shs 5,000 & 20,000 pic.twitter.com/ESqth0DpsE — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) December 10, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu