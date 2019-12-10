Cecafa – Kenya Rally To Beat Sudan To Sail To Semis

Kenya are through to the semifinals of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda after rallying to edge out Sudan 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Harambee Stars are now on six points in Group B and have booked a ticket to the knockout stage.

Stars, who are the defending champions, beat Tanzania 1-0 in their opening fixture.

Sudan went ahead through Muhammad Namir in the 30th minute for a 1-0 half time lead, but Kenya managed to restore parity through Bandari FC’s Abdallah Hassan in the 65th minute.

Ulinzi Stars’ striker Oscar Wamalwa scored the winner for Stars in the 76th minute.

Kenya will next face Zanzibar on Saturday in their final group match.

