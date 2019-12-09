Sonko To Spend Two More Days In Police Custody

The prosecution, however, opposed the release of Sonko on bail arguing that he will interfere with witnesses.

Citing a 1997 case involving Sonko, the prosecution argued that the governor should not be released on bail as he is accused of escaping Shimo La Tewa prison after he feigned illness.

Miller dismissed the claims saying if the governor had a pending criminal case, authorities couldn’t have cleared him to run for a government position.

“The police, EACC cleared him to run as MP, Senator and even Governor. If he was a prison escapee, how could this have happened? There is neither a pending case nor a warrant of arrest against Sonko,” he stated.

“He was also awarded as a Good Deed Ambassador by UN…on account of all this, he cannot hide anywhere, he has no intention of going anywhere. Being a flight risk is allegation framed by those who arrested him…all his homes are guarded by Kenya police, how can he move away?”

The prosecution added that Sonko is wanted for assaulting a police officer.

“On assaulting the police, Sonko is actually the one who was assaulted. We understand there is a charge sheet awaiting him in Voi. We also apply that he is given bond terms to cover that matter so he can present himself instead of being re-arrested after this,” said lawyer Miller.

The defence team also told the court that the governor should not be barred from office as it will cause a constitutional crisis since he doesn’t have a deputy.