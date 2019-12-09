Heavy Police Presence At Milimani Law Courts, CBD As Sonko Arraigned To Face Graft Charges

There was a heavy police presence at Milimani law courts on Monday as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrived to face graft charges.

Security has also been beefed up at the Central Business District (CBD) after police got wind that a section of Nairobi residents was planning to stage protests over the governor’s arrest and prosecution.

Sonko to be arraigned: There is heavy police deployment near the Milimani courts#DayBreak@SamGituku@Zindzi_K pic.twitter.com/IsPapJP9TD — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 9, 2019

On Sunday Sonko urged his supporters to stay away from the streets

In a Facebook post, terming himself as a ‘law-abiding citizen’, Sonko urged the supporters to stay at home or go to their usual places of work from tomorrow (Monday).

“I am a law abiding citizen, and therefore ask my supporters to stay away from the courts or any other activities that may threaten the peace. I urge all my supporters to allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work, and let the law take its course. The peace and stability of Nairobi is more important than anything else,” wrote Sonko, adding that he should be left to deal with his tribulations alone.

The governor has already been arraigned in court tomorrow to face charges of misuse of county funds amounting to Ksh357 million.

He will also be charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

More follows

