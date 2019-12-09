Nyeri Deputy Speaker On The Spot For Assaulting Youth, Police Issue Warrant Of Arrest

A viral video circulated on social media of Nyeri County Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki assaulting a youth has angered netizens and prompted the intervention of the police authorities.

In the captured video, the deputy speaker who also serves as a Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Ruring’u ward is seen ruthlessly beating up a young man as he rains on him with beatings using a wooden rod.

The man falls to the ground and is unable to move as the strokes become overwhelming as he tries to flee.

Members of the public are also captured cheering on the MCA up as he mercilessly beats the young man who is unarmed.

Following the incident, police in Nyeri County have issued a warrant of arrest with Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga stating that all the people who were involved in the fracas will be arrested and arraigned in court.

The fracas ensued yesterday, Sunday, December 8, with reports indicating that the rival groups of Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga had clashed.

According to Nyagwanga, at least 10 youths that were armed with crude weapons were arrested during the fracas, where the Deputy President William Ruto was to headline a fundraiser as the Chief Guest.

In a Facebook post by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, the Speaker is accused of organizing a trip for his Deputy, Kariuki in a bid to help him avoid being arrested.

The Nyeri MP stated that the Deputy Speaker was in the hands of the police following public outcry over the circulated video, but somehow managed to get released and travel outside the country.

“In both pictures, he’s in the hands of police officers. But somehow he ended up not arrested at the end of the day,” read the post.

Ngunjiri alludes that county resources are being misused to help criminals avoid arrest instead of using government funds for official duties that promote development.

“Apparently the Speaker of the Nyeri County Assembly organized a trip for the Deputy Speaker to leave the country last night, so that he doesn’t get arrested. Yaani in county assemblies you don’t have to have an official reason to travel on government funds – you can travel to avoid arrest!!!” read the Facebook post.

Ngunjiri called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to look into the matter and investigate how the decision to travel was reached as well as the used funds.

The young man who was captured beaten according to the Facebook post recorded a statement with the police under OB 71/8/12/2019 and has since sought treatment.

