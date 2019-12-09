Nelson Havi Becomes Butt Of Joke Over Past Ridicule On Sonko’s Leadership

City lawyer Nelson Havi has been criticized after he appeared in court on Monday as part of the legal team representing Nairobi governor Mike Sonko in his Ksh357 million graft case.

This is following a controversial post he published in October criticizing the governor’s leadership.

In the tweet dated October 13, the advocate, while lauding Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge after his Ineos feat, Havi ridiculed the governor, further alluding that he is running a failed government.

“In Kenya, we have Eliud Kipchoge and Mike Sonko: the very best and the very worst. Scales must balance, even if it is gold against manure, ” he wrote.

Hawk-eyed tweeps were quick to pull the tweet from the archives accusing the lawyer of double standards.

Many wondered why the man, who had clearly disagreed with how Sonko ran the county affairs would be the one defending his “misdeeds” in court.

“The biggest threat to justice in KE are people like Nelson Havi, who brand themselves as sacks of chocolate, but deep down they are a bag of manure, ” said Frankie Mbate.

Douglas Oriero opined, “Was shocked seeing you championing corruption.”

On his part, a tweep identified as Eric Lamar said, “Havi,mutula,maanzo never try and lecture the youth about integrity,worst side of Kenya.”

There are also those who opined that Havi was doing his work as a lawyer — to ensure the accused gets a fair hearing.

“You probably have forgotten like most lawyers that the work of lawyers is to help the court arrive at a fair decision that will see that justice is served. Theirs is not to defend their client but make sure that the said client gets a fair shot at justice, ” said Jasper Mogire.

Havi was among a team of 12 lawyers who represented Sonko in court.

Others are Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet, Makueni MP Dan Maanzo-MP Makueni, Cecil Miller, George Kithi, Alphonse Mutinda, Osundwa Michael, Harrison Kinyanjui.

In the case, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji accuses Sonko and his cronies of presiding over a corrupt system that led to the embezzlement of at least Ksh357 million shillings.

It is alleged that Sonko was involved in forging documents, with four companies owned by his close aides diverting funds to his account.

On his side, Sonko has accused the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) Director of Investigation Abdi A. Mohamed of being the mastermind of his woes, alluding that he is being personal on his attack.

