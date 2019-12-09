Governor Mike Sonko Charged With Economic Crimes, Prosecution Opposes Bail

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arraigned at the Milimani Law Court after his dramatic arrest on Friday, December, 6 on the charges of over Sh357 million graft case.

He was presented before the Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti alongside eight other Nairobi County officials who have been linked to the irregular and illegal procurement of tenders.

Sonko, who has been arraigned under heavy security outside the courts and around the Central Business District (CBD) has been charged with close to 30 accounts, among them conspiracy to commit crime of corruption, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, abuse of office, conflict of interest among others.

The accused including Governor Mike Sonko pleaded not guilty with the prosecution objecting the bail application of the governor, but not objecting the bail application of the other accused.

Other companies charged in the case include the Web Tribe Limited, ROG Security Limited, Hardi Enterprises Limited and Toddy Civil Engineering Limited and their directors.

The companies have been accused of benefiting from the funds irregularly acquired from the Nairobi County Government.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu