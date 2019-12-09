Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death Of Kijana Wamalwa’s Son As Family Rubbishes Drug Abuse Claims

The late vice president Kijana Wamalwa’s son, William Makali, is dead.

Robert Wamalwa, the deceased’s uncle, confirmed the reports saying Makali died on Sunday evening at their Milimani home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Robert told the media that the cause of Makali’s death was not clear adding that he “looked fine” a day before his death.

He, however, noted that the deceased was diabetic and the family is waiting for a postmortem report to confirm Makali’s cause of death.

“My nephew was diabetic and probably that might have led to his death but, of course, [when] the official autopsy report [is out] we will be able to know what happened,” Wamalwa intimated to Nation.

The family further dismissed claims that Makali, a third born in his family, died as a result of depression, alcoholism and drug abuse.

“It is far from the truth. It really very unfair and people should not capitalise on something like that. They should have a sense of decorum and respect to the family and the dead,” said Wamalwa.

Makali, who was in his mid-20s, was a second-year student at the University of Nairobi pursuing commerce.



