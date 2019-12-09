Puzzle As Jowie Allegedly Transferred To Voi, Parents Question Motive

Joseph “Jowie” Irungu, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani has allegedly been transferred from Kamiti Maximum Prison Security Prison under unclear circumstances.
According to Nation, the family of Irungu learnt of his transfer very late on Friday, December 6 and could not confirm it as the prison only allowed visits during the weekdays.
They therefore had to wait until Monday, December 9, where they were told that he had been transferred on Friday.
His mother, Anastacia stated that upon visiting the prison, the officer in charge said that he had been transferred to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi, Taita Taveta County.
According to the mother, he was allegedly moved on Friday, an action that has left the family confused over the motive behind it, as they claim they were not aware of such development.
Anastacia has also stated that the family lawyer representing Jowie denied being aware of the transfer, despite the prison authorities insisting that it was a normal transfer.
“The prison officer says it’s a normal transfer but our lawyer says he has never heard of something like that. He has been taken to Manyani and his next appearance in court is in February. It’s like they want to do something to him,” said the devastated mother.
The publication also made it clear that Irungu’s lead lawyer, Hassan Nandwa, stated that there were no applications for his transfer hence raising more questions on the alleged transfer.
Additionally, an account by the mother through the publication indicated that some warders of the prison were puzzled after they were questioned on the details of how a prisoner in remand would be transferred.
It is expected that a person who has been convicted and sentenced to get transfers from one prison to the other as the case of routine, however, in the case of a detainee whose case is still pending raises more alarm.
Irungu’s parents on Monday, December 9, made efforts to get to him by boarding a bus that was headed to Voi, with efforts by the local daily to speak to the Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons proving futile.
“We have to see if he is okay and if indeed he is there,” said the mother.
Jowie has been held in solitary confinement following the pending case of the murder of Monica Kimani through orders directed by the High Court.
His bail application is set to be ruled over on February 13, 2020 hence expected to spend another Christmas in remand.
