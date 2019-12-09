Puzzle As Jowie Allegedly Transferred To Voi, Parents Question Motive

Joseph “Jowie” Irungu, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani has allegedly been transferred from Kamiti Maximum Prison Security Prison under unclear circumstances.

According to Nation, the family of Irungu learnt of his transfer very late on Friday, December 6 and could not confirm it as the prison only allowed visits during the weekdays.

They therefore had to wait until Monday, December 9, where they were told that he had been transferred on Friday.

His mother, Anastacia stated that upon visiting the prison, the officer in charge said that he had been transferred to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

According to the mother, he was allegedly moved on Friday, an action that has left the family confused over the motive behind it, as they claim they were not aware of such development.

Anastacia has also stated that the family lawyer representing Jowie denied being aware of the transfer, despite the prison authorities insisting that it was a normal transfer.