Cecafa – Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi Banned For ‘Unsporting Behaviour’

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has been handed a two-match ban by the Organizing Committee of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup for “unsporting behaviour.”

His deputy Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno, on the other hand, has been “heavily reprimanded”, while the rest of the Kenyan delegation has been warned to behave.

The regional tournament began over the weekend in Uganda with Kenya, who are the defending champions, edging out Tanzania 1-0, the goal scored by Bandari FC’s Abdallah Hassan in the fourth minute.

According to the committee’s ruling Kimanzi and Zico were found guilty of chasing away fourth official, Mohamed Guedi, from the dressing room before the game at Lugogo Stadium, Kampala.

They also incited players not to take to the pitch, alleging that some Tanzanian players did not have passports.

During the protests, the door was broken leading to delay in kick-off by ten minutes, the committee reported.

Kenya will next face Sudan on Tuesday before concluding their Group B games against Zanzibar on Saturday.

