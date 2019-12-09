I Will Not Be Taking Calls From Graft Suspects, Uhuru Declares

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a very stern warning to leaders engaging in corrupt dealings and has distanced himself from them stating that he will not be picking calls from the accused.

Uhuru was speaking yesterday at the St Francis of Assis Parish Church, Ruiru, Kiambu County during a service.

This follows the dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over economic crimes.

The president however added that every individual caught up in corruption cases is innocent until proven guilty, although insisting that there are legal channels in the country that need to be followed in solving such issues.

“Wakati ulikuwa unafanya mambo ya ufisadi, hukuwa na familia, hukuwa na jamii, uliiba peke yako, beba msalaba pekee yako.” he said.

This loosely translates to, “when you were engaging in corruption you did not have your family or community beside you. You stole alone, hence bear the cross alone.

During the address, Uhuru also made it clear that unity, peace and togetherness were the solid factors of national cohesion hence should be values that are taught in a bid to gain prosperity.

He also asked people to join hands and shun corruption and corrupt leaders who are derailing the development of the country agenda.

While issuing a warrant arrest on Friday morning, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji told a press conference in the city that Sonko and his cronies presided over a corrupt system that led to the embezzlement of at least Ksh357 million shillings.

Sonko has been arraigned today, December 9, at the Milimani Law Courts with heavy police presence to curb protestors that have planned to stage demonstrations.

The city boss will also be charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, according to police reports on Saturday.

