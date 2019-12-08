Chaos As Youth Chanting Pro-Ruto Slogans Set Ablaze ‘Uhuru Bedroom’ T-shirts In Nyeri [Video]

Chaos was witnessed on Sunday in Nyeri town after a section of the youth in the region set ablaze t-shirts branded “Uhuru’s bedroom”.

Reports indicate that the residents was protesting a move by the area MP Ngunjiri WAmbugu of “fighting” the Deputy President William Ruto while promoting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s interests.

Wambugu, a vocal lawmaker, said to be the leader of the anti-Ruto team in the Mount Kenya region popularly known as Kieleweke, is accused of sponsoring the printing of the T-shirts.

Following the incident, several people have reportedly been arrested for causing disturbance.

The DP is expected to lead a fundraising ceremony at the AIPCA Mukaro Church.

