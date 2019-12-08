Stay Away From The Streets, Sonko Tells Supporters As City Remains Tense Ahead Of His Arraignment

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has urged his supporters not to take to the streets on Monday to protest his arrest, ahead of his arraignment in court.

Already, heavy police deployment had been witnessed in the city centre in anticipatory of any protests from Sonko’s supporters, who had threatened to disrupt business in the CBD.

In a Facebook post, terming himself as a ‘law-abiding citizen’, Sonko urged the supporters to stay at home or go to their usual places of work from tomorrow (Monday).

“I am a law abiding citizen, and therefore ask my supporters to stay away from the courts or any other activities that may threaten the peace. I urge all my supporters to allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work, and let the law take its course. The peace and stability of Nairobi is more important than anything else,” wrote Sonko, adding that he should be left to deal with his tribulations alone.

However, the governor castigated the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) for politicising the issue.

“I am convinced that my arrest was politically schemed and designed to humiliate and embarrass me. There was no point for the deployment of a police helicopter, more than 25 police cars, and 200 police officers to locate and arrest me, while we all know that, on the same material day, there was terror attack in Wajir County where the chopper with this kind of reinforcement, deployment and operation was needed,” said Sonko.

The governor will be arraigned in court tomorrow to face charges of misuse of county funds amounting to Ksh357 million.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji told a press conference in the city that Mr Sonko and his cronies presided over a corrupt system that led to the embezzlement of at least Ksh357 million shillings.

He will also be charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

“During the arrest he became abusive, unruly and violent in an attempt to resists arrest hence obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties. In the process, he assaulted and injured the senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” Police spokesperson Charles Owino said in a statement on Saturday.

