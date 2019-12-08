Several Roads In CBD Sealed Off As Police Prepare For Sonko’s Arraignment On Monday

The National Police Service has sealed off a couple of roads in the Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) ahead of the city governor Mike Sonko’s arraignment on Monday.

Police trucks have been deployed at all roads leading to the City Hall, the Supreme Court, President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto’s office in the CBD.

Soon after his arrest on Friday, several social media accounts started sharing messages that they would flood the city on Monday, December 9 to protest the arrest of the flamboyant governor.

Following the threat, the police issued a statement promising to ‘deal’ with any picketers who might take to the streets.

“Police are aware of a group of individuals mobilising to cause civil unrest, let any demonstration be done on strict adherence with the law,” the police said in a statement.

Previously, violence has been witnessed when the several supporters accompanied him to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) when he went to record a statement.

Sonko has accused the EACC Director of Investigation Abdi A. Mohamed of being the mastermind of his woes, saying that he is being personal on his attack.

