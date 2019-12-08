National Police Service Defends Cop In Viral ‘Pickpocket’ Video Captured During Sonko Dramatic Arrest

The National Police Service (NPS) commission has dismissed a section of media reports that a senior police officer was pickpocketed by a junior officer during the Friday dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko over Ksh357 million graft claims.

In a what looked like a pickpocketing incident, a junior officer was captured in a now-viral video at Ikanga airstrip in Voi slipping his hand into the pockets of his boss as police officers struggled to handcuff Sonko before he was flown to Nairobi.

However, NPS, in a tweet on Sunday, stated that the social media posts purporting to highlight on the pickpocketing incident are untrue and misleading.

The commission stated that the officer in question had confirmed that he didn’t lose anything during the incident.

Equally, the junior officer’s boss, according to the commission, confirmed that the officer in question is “disciplined and of high integrity”.

“The video clip doing rounds on social media highlighting what appears to be an act of pickpocketing by a police officer is a misrepresentation of facts and untrue.

