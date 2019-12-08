I Never Knew I’ll Be Alive Today, NASA CEO Norman Magaya Says As He Celebrates Birthday

Nobody understands the pain of being bedridden for months more than National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya who just celebrated another year on the face earth.

Magaya, who is admitted in India, took to social media to express his gratitude to God saying the past six months have not been easy for him.

He stated that he never knew that he would live to mark another birthday because of his health condition.

“On my birthday today, I have nothing but gratitude to God for giving me an opportunity to see another year! It never appeared to me I would get an opportunity to celebrate another birthday given my health condition in the last six months! To God be the glory as battle on!” he wrote.

Magaya, remembered for his hard stance during the 2017 General Election and his hard tackles on the ruling Jubilee government, was flown to India in September this year for specialised treatment after spending days at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Days after being flown to India he dismissed death reports saying he will overcome.

“Contrary to fake news being perpetuated by agents of doom that I have passed away, I wish to confirm that am well and putting in a good fight to fully recover. Am safe under the care of competent medical doctors and I will be back stronger than before. #IWillovercome, ” said Magaya.

He has been in and out of hospital since December 2017, when he suffered a heart attack.

He first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

In September still, there were claims that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party had neglected Magaya as he battles his illness.

Blogger Dikembe Disembe alleged that Orange House had failed to execute an order by opposition leader Raila Odinga to foot Magaya’s medical bills.

Edwin Sifuna, ODM Secretary-General, however, dismissed Disembe’s claims saying Magaya had no pending medical bills thanks to the ODM support.

Magaya also came out to defend his party leadership, saying “I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in the hospital on three occasions latest being last week. On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the ODM party have stood with me,” he said in a tweet.

