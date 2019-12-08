“Leave Her, She is Just Using You,” Fan Tells Betty Kyallo’s Man

Just two months after K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo revealed that she is dating, fans are into to it and now demanding that the new catch leaves her.

In message screenshot shared online by the TV siren, the fan, most probably a friend to Betty’s man, is demanding that she shows the man’s face.

“You as a man, how can you accept Betty to hide your face? You need to break up with Betty if you’re not gonna show your face. You are stupid. She is using you. You’re inferior to her. Break up with her,” read the series of messages.

Here’s the screenshot:-

Posting the screenshot, Betty captioned it, “Yoooo! 😂😂😂😂 Boychild why you wanna threaten my “Man” 😂😂😂😂 aki mkona ubaya.”

It is not yet clear whether the message was sent to Betty’s account or to the man’s account.

In October, Betty showered the ‘new catch’ with flirty messages, but failed to show his face.

It is rumoured that Betty is dating a light skinned man with whom they have been spotted together in public and even on vacation a couple of times.

The two have allegedly been dating for quite some time now, going by the stances played on Instagram where she posts parts of his body.

However, it seems some of her close friends were aware of the ‘mystery’ man after taking to social media and wishing the couple longevity in their relationship.

In one post, Sarah Mwangi posted a picture of the trio and blurred the image of Kyalo’s sweetheart with the caption “Happy Birthday to your best”, threatening to unleash his identity.

“Happy birthday to your best. Should I reveal his identity?” read the post.

Kyalo and her former husband were engrossed in a dramatic divorce, coming just a few months after their lavish wedding.

Early this year however, the former husband tied the knot an indication that he had moved on with fans going after Kyalo and faulting her for the failed marriage.

