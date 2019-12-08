Couple Goals! Jalang’o And His Taita Wife Steal Show At Friend’s Wedding [Photos]

Kenyan comedian and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o and his Taita wife Amina Chao can’t get enough of each other.

Over the weekend the couple was at a friend’s wedding and couldn’t resist the urge to share a glimpse of how amazing their day was.

Jalang’o was one of the groomsmen at the wedding of a friend only identified as @simplest_bob on Instagram.

Taking to his page, the funny man shared a photo in the company of his wife saying she had refused to stay back at home.

“Jaber says that she has missed me and she must come with me to the wedding Jaber is Jaber ama? Hii kitu haitaki makasiriko, ” he wrote.

In another all smiles dazzling photo, the lovers were captured in the company of each other as the groomsmen had a chat with the man of the day.

He captioned it, “Thanks for understanding me and my hustle…one day all the late nights will make sense!”

Fans thronged the comment section to laud the couple for their undeniable chemistry.

In October this year, the two topped Kenya’s trends after reports emerged that they had tied the knot in a colourful private traditional ceremony held in Syokimau.

Heavy J Baba, as he’s popularly known, however, dismissed the reports saying he has been married for a while now.

He pointed out that he had simply gone to visit his in-laws with a couple of his close friends.

“Many people ask me whether I’m married. That was not even my wedding. It was all about visiting and greeting my in-laws with my entourage, ” he told his co-host Alex Mwakideu in one of their shows early this week.

“I decided not to go alone but to tag along a couple of my friends.”

