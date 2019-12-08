Governors Planning A Meeting With President Over Sonko’s Arrest, Nairobi Politics

The Council of Governors (CoG) is planning to convene a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the ‘state of Nairobi County’ following the arrest of governor Mike Sonko.

According to CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, Nairobi’s case is ‘special’ and they are monitoring closely and consulting widely on the outcome.

“Following the arrest and detention of H.E. Mike Mbuvi Sonko the Council of Governors is monitoring and consulting widely on the unfolding situation. We are however aware of the uniqueness of the County Government and therefore we shall reach out to H.E. The President to convene an emergency Summit to address the evolving situation,” said Oparanya in a statement to newsrooms.

Nairobi county is the only county without a deputy governor, hence in case Sonko is convicted and sentenced or over 12 months the speaker will take over for a period of 60 days before a by-election.

The position of the deputy governor is vacant following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe, who went back to the corporate world.

