Sassy ‘Varshita’ And ‘Aunty Boss’ Actress Eve D’Souza Engaged On A Beach In India

Renowned Kenyan media personality Eve D’Souza is off the market.

The lass recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Simon Anderson on a beach in India.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the former Capital FM Presenter gushed about Anderson saying she can’t wait to marry him.

“The entire universe conspired to help us find each other and it was truly worth the wait. Once in a lifetime, you meet someone special who changes everything.

“I can’t wait to marry you and look forward to a lifetime of adventures and special moments together, ” she wrote.

The sassy presenter, also known for her roles in TV programs Varshita and Aunty Boss, is rumoured to have started dating Anderson sometime in mid-2017.

She, however, managed to keep the news hush-hush before finally making it public.

In 2017, she intimated to a local news outlet that the reason why she had never introduced her man is because of how her family approaches relationships.

“The way my family approaches relationships is, until it is dead serious I don’t want to introduce anyone. My self-esteem has always been based on my career and not on relationships. It’s not like I’m dying to show off a man,” the Mombasa born actress revealed.

In 2018, the 40-year-old opened up on being sexually assaulted by two men in 2005 after a carjacking incident.

Radio, she said, helped her heal adding that it was gradual.

“I went for one counselling session but I didn’t go back. It wasn’t for me. I instead dived into work and radio was my therapy. It took me longer to get past the attack this way. It happened in 2005 but I didn’t fully feel healed until around 2014,” she revealed.

She added, “I honestly can say it’s made me a stronger and more determined woman, but it showed me first-hand that nothing is put in your path that you’re not strong enough to handle.”

