President Uhuru Calls For Thorough Investigations Into Collapsed Tassia Building

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a tough warning to the officials involved in the approval of Tassia building that collapsed yesterday, leaving 4 people dead and several others still trapped inside.

Although rescue operations are still ongoing with different teams deployed to the scene, efforts to rescue more people need to be enhanced as several others are still trapped in a statement by the President’s Strategic Communication Unit, Uhuru has directed a multi agency team to look into the matter and foresee that more lives are not lost in the near future under similar circumstances.

In a statement, Uhuru has called for fastened investigations into the cause of incident and has called on legal actions against the owners involved in the mess.

“The president directs law enforcement agencies to hasten investigations into the collapsed building with a view of taking punitive legal action against those whose actions and/or inactions led to the incident,” read the statement.

Additionally, the head of state has called on Kenyans to avoid occupying buildings that are not in good condition, adding that those who have already occupied such buildings should vacate with immediate effect to avert more loss of lives.

He also condoled with those that had lost their families and wished the ones who had sustained injuries quick recovery with certainty that rescue operations will be intensified to aid in evacuating more people from the trapped building.

“To those injured in the collapsed building in Tassia, the president wishes them quick recovery and assures that rescue efforts will continue until after every missing person is accounted for. The head of state sends his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and acquaintances of those that lost their loved ones in the two ugly incidents,” read the statement from State house.

Yesterday, December 6, a residential flat with six floors collapsed with people inside in Tassia estate, Embakasi Ward, Embakasi East Constituency.

Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa, who was among government officials who visited the scene, said the ill-fated block had 46 residential houses.