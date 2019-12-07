Tina Kaggia Risks Losing Wrist Over Tatoo Removal Procedure Gone Wrong

Former Classic 105 FM host Tina Kaggia was once married to comedian JB Masanduku.

Theirs was not a conventional union. First, the comedian proposed a few days after meeting her and the wedding followed shortly after.

The marriage, too did not last long.

Away from their troubled marriage, Kaggia got a tatoo on her wedding finger, a symbol of their union.

The mother of three, did however decide to have the tatoo removed and with it came consequences.

According to Kaggia, she visited a local clinic, Keridam at Norwich Union building, Nairobi, to have the symbolic wedding band removed.

The first and second session, she narrated went smoothly but it was on the third session that she almost lost her hand.

“I paid for a consultation with their ‘dermatologist’, who informed me it would take about three sessions to have it completely erased. I did the first session, the ink started peeling off kidogo. The second session, there was no change,” she told Pulse.

After the third session, flesh on her finger seemed burned, she adds. Attempts to reach the clinic proved futile.

“Whatever they did, burned into my finger and the flesh was not regenerating. I contacted them about it and asked what to do and they kept ‘blue-ticking’ me,” she continued.

When Keridam finally responded, Kaggia had sought help from an AAR medic who advised she gets reconstructive surgery or risk losing her wrist.

“Eventually when they responded, I had seen a doctor at AAR who urged me to book an appointment with a surgeon for reconstructive surgery, or else I’d risk losing not just a finger, but an entire wrist,” she stated.

An agitated Kaggia insists that she will drag the clinic to court should they decline to compensate her for the damages.

Speaking to Pulse, she also mentioned that she is considering filing a complaint with the medical board.

