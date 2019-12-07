Likoni Tragedy Victim John Mutinda Had Weird Dream Before Morning Incident – Spouse

John Mutinda on Saturday morning drove to his death at the Likoni Ferry Channel.

According to his wife, Ruth Mueni, he claimed to have received a phone call from his late father hence the urgency to leave their home.

Mueni, then asked him to pray over the situation and hid his car keys.

A determined Mutinda searched for the keys and later left their Vanga home in a rush.

He arrived at the channel at 4.20am, Kenya Ferry Services said. The speeding motorist was asked to stop at the ticketing booth but declined to take orders.

At the moment there was no vessel to drive in to hence plunging into the ocean.

His car, registration number KAX 474B was retrieved moments past noon on Saturday and his body at 8.40am.

The Toyota Allion had plummeted 6 metres, Kenya Ferry managing director Bakari Gowa said.

His remains have been taken to Jocham Hospital morgue. His car was towed to Likoni Police Station.

Mutinda is survived by three children and wife.

