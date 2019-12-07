Comedian Eric Omondi Reunites With Italian Lover Ahead Of Christmas, Months After Rumoured Breakup (Video)

Comedian and entertainer Eric Omondi has reunited with Italian lover Chantal Grazioli for Christmas months after allegedly breaking up.
Through an Instagram video, Omondi notified his fans that Italian lass was back in the country while sending an encouragement to young boys in relationships corresponding with the current state in Kenya where femicide is on the rise.
“Guess whose back for Christmas???…This still goes out to all the young people out there, I hope this will be a good lesson that it doesn’t always have to end badly, Don’t kill yourself or physically hurt people because you are separating or can’t be together anymore. It’s never really that serious. The people you meet in your life are precious, they may leave today and be back in the future or never at all.Miss Chanty and I were the BEST of friends before anything else and that will never change. Chanty amekuja Krisi, hebu let’s welcome her,” read the Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Guess whose back for Christmas???…This still goes out to all the young people out there, I hope this will be a good lesson that it doesn't always have to end badly, Don't kill yourself or physically hurt people because you are separating or can't be together anymore. It's never really that serious. The people you meet in your life are precious, they may leave today and be back in the future or never at all. @miss.chanty and I were the BEST of friends before anything else and that will never change😊😊… Chanty amekuja Krisi, hebu let's welcome her to🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪
Omondi and Chantal called it quits on May 22, 2019 where they officially announced to their fans that they had parted ways through Instagram.
Read: Eric Omondi Denies Breaking Up with Chantal, Says She Will Be Home For Christmas (Video)
The alleged breakup ignited mixed reactions as the two had been dubbed couple goals through their display of affection openly and romantic theatrics.
Omondi insisted that they remained good friends despite the breakup, with the statement echoed by Chantal who ideally confirmed the breakup rumours.
View this post on Instagram
I WILL MISS YOU. I met you when you were only 19…I have known you for 4 and ahalf years…Shared and created some of the best moments in life with you. You changed my life COMPLETELY…As you move into your new phase in life with or without me I want to wish you all the best My Love❤️…The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions and as you move on in your path I WISH you the BEST life has to offer. I PRAY to GOD ALMIGHTY that he MAY keep you🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽…MAY he lead you.. May he watch over you…I want to let you know that I will always be here for you ANYTIME, EVERYTIME. As you fly away my Love❤️ May you glow, Shine like the Angel that you are. I WILL MISS YOU😰 Every moment…Every Single moment. You are the best thing that happened to me!!! Na kwa wale wadau wadaku, Chantal and I are okay. We were friends long before we were lovers and our Friendship stays for life. And to those young Men and Women who prefer to take each others lives at the end of a relationship, let this be a LESSON to you all. You do not own a person and it doesn't always work out. Anyway guys have yourselves a blessed day and remember to wish Chantal a HAPPY BIRTHDAY this coming Friday. BLESS🙏🏽. @miss.chanty
Read Also: I Don’t Miss Chantal, I talk To Her Everyday – Comedian Eric Omondi Confesses (Video)
In an Interview with Rembo tv on November 9, 2019, Omondi contradicted his statement stating that he did not break up with Chantal as she had only traveled for work hence were in different cities.
According to the comedian , the break up with his fiancee on the internet was stage managed and not what people presumed it to be.
He went on and stated that she would be over for the December holidays, with his pledge coming to pass.
“Chantal and I never broke up and neither did we separate. If you read what I wrote and what she wrote, she was going to school had to handle other life things. We are not even on a break and she is coming over to Kenya for Christmas,” said Eric Omondi during the interview.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…