Comedian Eric Omondi Reunites With Italian Lover Ahead Of Christmas, Months After Rumoured Breakup (Video)

Comedian and entertainer Eric Omondi has reunited with Italian lover Chantal Grazioli for Christmas months after allegedly breaking up.

Through an Instagram video, Omondi notified his fans that Italian lass was back in the country while sending an encouragement to young boys in relationships corresponding with the current state in Kenya where femicide is on the rise.

“Guess whose back for Christmas???…This still goes out to all the young people out there, I hope this will be a good lesson that it doesn’t always have to end badly, Don’t kill yourself or physically hurt people because you are separating or can’t be together anymore. It’s never really that serious. The people you meet in your life are precious, they may leave today and be back in the future or never at all.Miss Chanty and I were the BEST of friends before anything else and that will never change. Chanty amekuja Krisi, hebu let’s welcome her,” read the Instagram post.

Omondi and Chantal called it quits on May 22, 2019 where they officially announced to their fans that they had parted ways through Instagram.

The alleged breakup ignited mixed reactions as the two had been dubbed couple goals through their display of affection openly and romantic theatrics.

Omondi insisted that they remained good friends despite the breakup, with the statement echoed by Chantal who ideally confirmed the breakup rumours.

In an Interview with Rembo tv on November 9, 2019, Omondi contradicted his statement stating that he did not break up with Chantal as she had only traveled for work hence were in different cities.

According to the comedian , the break up with his fiancee on the internet was stage managed and not what people presumed it to be.

He went on and stated that she would be over for the December holidays, with his pledge coming to pass.

“Chantal and I never broke up and neither did we separate. If you read what I wrote and what she wrote, she was going to school had to handle other life things. We are not even on a break and she is coming over to Kenya for Christmas,” said Eric Omondi during the interview.

