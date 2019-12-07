Saloon Car Plunges Into Indian Ocean At Likoni Ferry Channel

A car with unknown number of occupants plummeted into the Indian Ocean off of Likoni Channel on Saturday morning.

The Saloon car whose registration is yet to be established plunged into the ocean with unknown number of victims on board.

According to Kenya Ferry Services (KFS), the driver of the motor vehicle drove off with high speed despite efforts by ramp controllers to flag them down.

Recovery efforts are underway, KFS indicated in a statement.

“The occupants in the car have not yet been established. KFS responded immediately, together with the Kenya Navy, Kenya Police and other multi- agencies,” KFS said.

“Our heart, thoughts, and prayers goes to the family and friends of the lost lives. We will keep updated on the progress of the recovery,” KFS added.

This comes a few weeks after a body of a man was recovered washed ashore after he jumped off the ferry.

Witnesses said that the deceased appeared disturbed before leaping to his death.

In September, a car carrying mother and daughter Mariam Kighenda and Amanda Mutheu, plunged into the ocean.

Their bodies were recovered 13 days after the unfortunate incident which caused uproar.

This led to revoked appointments of KFS board members.

In a special Gazette notice dated October 16, President Uhuru Kenyatta fired chairman Dan Mwazo and members Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo and Rosina Mruttu.

