Body Of Man Whose Saloon Car Plunged Into Indian Ocean Retrieved

The body of man whose saloon car plunged into the Indian Ocean via Likoni Channel has been retrieved.

The driver has been identified as John Mutinda, 46.

The saloon car whose registration details are yet to be established was said to have plunged into the Indian ocean in the wee hours of the morning, with occupants of the vehicle unknown.

Through a statement, the Kenya Ferry Services stated that the vehicle had sped off to the ramps at a high speed immediately after purchasing the ticket hence forcing the car to plunge into the ocean.

“The occupants in the car have not yet been established. KFS responded immediately, together with the Kenya Navy, Kenya Police and other multi- agencies. Our heart, thoughts, and prayers goes to the family and friends of the lost lives. We will keep updated on the progress of the recover,” read the statement.

According to the ferry officials, efforts to stop the driver from over speeding were futile despite trying to flag him down.

This incident comes barely three days fter another body was discovered floating at the Likoni Channel.

On Wednesday, December 4, police in the morning retrieved a dead body from the Indian ocean at the Likoni crossing channel.

Reports indicated that the body of the unidentified man was found floating on the waters after it was carried to the shore by the waves, although there were no clear explanations on what led to his death.

Additionally, another incident that happened two weeks ago involved a man who died after jumping from the MV Harambee ferry into the ocean at the Likoni crossing.

The CCTV footage seen by the KFS officials revealed that the man left his seat dashed to the aft prow and dived into the Indian ocean.

His body was recovered a few days on washed ashore with reports indicating that he was not in his sane mind.

“At around 0130hrs an unidentified male passenger went overboard MV. Harambee from mainland to the island side .our rescue efforts bore no fruit. The search of the body is still on, ” KFS tweeted on November 24.

The Likoni Channel has recently been dubbed a death trap, with reported number of deaths and accidents that could have been avoided taking place. A few months ago, another incident threw the country into shock after a saloon car plunged into the ocean, with its occupants, a mother, Mirriam aged 35 years and her daughter Amanda, aged years. The blame was shifted at the Kenya Ferry Services for failure to inspect their equipment and not putting reliable safety measures for passengers.