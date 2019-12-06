Governor Sonko To Spend Weekend In Police Cell Following Dramatic Arrest

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will spend the weekend in police custody following his dramatic arrest on Friday over graft claims.

This after a court in Nairobi ruled that the governor’s bail application will be heard on Monday.

Sonko, through his lawyers led by Cecil Miller, had filed an application under a certificate of urgency seeking anticipatory bail.

Miller argued had argued that there is no convincing reason why the governor should spend three days in police cells saying he is not a flight risk.

He dismissed claims that the governor was on the run moments before he was nabbed.

The governor, according to EACC, was arrested while escaping arrest at a roadblock in Voi.

“EACC confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a roadblock in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime, ” EACC said in a tweet.

This comes hours after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered for his immediate arrest on Friday morning over graft links amounting to Ksh357 million.

In a statement, Haji stated that he had independently reviewed investigation file by EACC on allegations levelled on Sonko and was convinced that there was sufficient evidence to warrant his prosecution.

“Following a comprehensive investigation by the EACC and upon receiving and independently reviewing the investigation file I have found sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution and I have therefore ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko,” said Haji.

Sonko has, however, dismissed claims that he wanted to escape arrest. He insists that he was on his way to Mombasa to attend a workshop.

“Reports from EACC that l was arrested while trying to run away are another proof that the

body is so much interested in playing politics. Why would l run away? To where and to do what? I am a Kenyan who is always on the move doing what’s good for the people, ” a statement from Sonko’s communication team reads in part.

He has stated that he is ready for trial and will pour cold water on alleged evidence by EACC.

“I have read word by word the statement from the DPP that details reasons for my arrest and

nothing gives me more confidence than leafing through it, knowing very well we have the

facts to dismantle this choreographed lies, ” he added.

The governor has been on EACC radar for months now over alleged flawed tenders that were illegally awarded.

It is alleged that Sonko was involved in forging documents, with four companies owned by his close aides diverting funds to his account.

On his side, Sonko has accused the EACC Director of Investigation Abdi A. Mohamed of being the mastermind of his woes, alluding that he is being personal on his attack.

