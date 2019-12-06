Governor Sonko’s Daughter Saumu Shares New Photo To Show Solidarity After Dramatic Arrest

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s firstborn daughter Saumu Mbuvi has vowed to stand by her dad following his arrest over graft claims.

Saumu took to her Instagram and posted a picture with the governor, her father, in what is seen as a daddy-daughter moment and ideally through her insta stories with emojis indicating prayers.

Some fans also pledged support and sent their prayers and good wishes, stating that the governor was innocent until proven guilty.

Sonko is currently under arrest after a directive by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) over graft charges amounting to Sh357million, with Haji stating that sufficient evidence has been provided for his prosecution.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives, the governor was arrested in Voi, Taita Taveta County while trying to flee.

@EACCKenya confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a road block in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime. — EACC (@EACCKenya) December 6, 2019

He has since been flown from Voi to Nairobi’s Wilson airport and is expected to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts.

Meanwhile, his lawyers led by Cecil Miller, George Kethi and Michael Osundwa are seeking to stop his prosecution and have already filed an application for anticipatory bail.

Under certificate of urgency, the matter has been presented before Justice John Onyiengo of the anti-corruption court with a directive concerning the same still in waiting.

“That pending inter- parties hearing and determination of the application the court be pleased to grant reasonable bail or bond terms to Mike Sonko following his arrest and impending arraignment in court by the State,” read the court papers.

