Safaricom Launches Safiri Smart, Product Which Notifies You Of Disease Outbreaks

Safaricom has launched Safiri Smart, a disease surveillance and awareness product that will enhance the country’s epidemic preparedness and control.

The product will get you notified for free of disease outbreaks locally and in other countries so that you can take preventive measures beforehand.

Users of the platform who travel to areas with ongoing epidemics will receive information as soon as they land in the affected country. Users can opt in for free using *265#.

The solution has already been rolled out in Ghana and Laos as a mobile application, enabling citizens of those countries stay informed while visiting epidemic-prone areas and providing reports to health officials when an epidemic erupts.

The solution has been done through a collaboration between Safaricom, Korea Telecom and the Ministry of Health.

“If we are to be truly honest, Safaricom and Korea Telecom have no expertise when it come to epidemics, but we do have the technology and the innovation and when you bring in the know-how through the ministry of health, what you get is a partnership that can truly have an impact,” said Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom.

Previously, Safaricom worked with the Ministry of health to introduce the Fafanuka platform which addresses the information gap on the prevention, management and care of non-communicable diseases.

They also partnered with Kenya Red Cross, for M-salama an SMS based information tool to provide early warning for disasters with an aim of reducing the adverse effects on communities.

