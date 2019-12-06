Murkomen, 96 Rift Valley Leaders Throw Weight Behind BBI

97 leaders from the Rift Valley region including senators and Members of Parliament have come out and thrown their weight behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The leaders attribute the report to providing huge opportunities for transformative agenda that they stated will be beneficial to the people more so through devolution.

The leaders unanimously agreed through a press address led by Kajiado MP Katoo Ole Metito stating that they were well prepared for the the implementation process of the proposals contained in the document.

“We are saying bring it on. We are prepared for it whether it be taken to the people through referendum or be brought to the parliament for deliberations. We came as leaders to ensure that we rally efforts towards the agenda four of the government,” said Metito.

Metito additionally stated that the Rift Valley region was faced with challenges such as poor agriculture, insecurity and social development that they were certain the BBI would address.

Among the leaders present were Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Chepalungu MP Gideobn Kosgei and Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno.

According to Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, the meeting assembled different leaders across different ethnic regions hence more engagements on the same are encouraged in order to address serious issues that were affecting the people.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga officially unveiled the BBI report to the public on Wednesday, November 27 at the Bomas of Kenya.

Leaders across the country were in attendance including Deputy President William Ruto and other diplomatic dignitaries.

The handshake according to the President and ODM leader was to allow room for an inclusive government and restrain of bloodshed during elections.

This resulted from the contested 2017 general elections, one that went down in the Kenyan history doted with violence and massive deaths.

The presidential elections were annulled, with the Supreme Court of Kenya ordering for fresh presidential elections within three months.

To allow for the building of the country and development, Odinga and Uhuru called a truce through the handshake hence the BBI.

