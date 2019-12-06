Miss White Spa: Legislators Newfound Relaxation And Beauty Joint? (Photos)

Serenity and class is every man and woman’s wish in the busy modern society and many politicians seem to concur with this assertion.

On Thursday, at least 11 politicians were spotted in Nairobi’s Kilimani area during the launch of a new high-end Spa dubbed Miss White SPA.

The beauty joint, situated in Wood Avenue adjacent opposite Yaya Centre, provides cosmetic treatment in their Hair Studio, Nail Bar, Sauna, Barbershop and Massage services.

The posh place adds to a list of high-end joints in Kilimani competing for business from wealthy politicians and business people who hang around the area.

Miss White SPA will now compete with Flair By Betty salon ran by TV siren Betty Kyallo also located in Kilimani.

Another competitor is Posh Palace Hair Studio and Spa which was co-founded by Betty and her then best friend and businesswoman Susan Kaittany. The two fell out leading to Betty starting her own business adjacent to Posh Palace.

Miss White SPA is owned by Sabot Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi who hails from Trans-Nzoia County in the Rift Valley Region.

During the event, the Starehe Boys Alumni reminisced his old days back in Starehe and University of Nairobi saying running a beauty business has always been his dream.

The leaders, who graced the occasion, led by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, lauded the lawmaker for the business idea saying besides offering services, it will create employment for the youth.

Other MPs who graced the occasion are Charles Njagua alias Jaguar (Starehe), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Teddy Mwabire (Ganze), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominate) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

Newly elected Kibra Member of Parliament Bernard Okoth better known as Imran and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna were also present.

