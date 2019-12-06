Harambee Stars Final Squad To Cecafa Named, To Leave For Uganda Today

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has named the final squad for the upcoming CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup set to kick off this weekend in Kampala, Uganda.

The coach has given Sweden based Anthony Wambani a chance in the team, with yet another notable inclusion being Western Stima custodian and set-piece taker, Samuel Odhiambo.

Wazito prodigy Musa Masika, Kakamega Homeboyz’s Moses Mudavadi, and Mathare United quartet of Andrew Juma, Kevin Kimani, David Owino and Roy Okal have also made the final squad.

The team jets out on Friday, at 1 pm. The tournament, meanwhile, has been reorganized after the withdrawal of Ethiopia, Rwanda and the DRC, Kenya being pooled in Group B alongside Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar.

Group A is comprised of hosts Uganda, Burundi, Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Top two teams in each group will proceed to the semifinals, slated for Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Kampala.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midﬁelders

Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Forwards

Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)

