Dubai 7s: Hard Fighting Shujaa Fall To South Africa, Face England Next

Kenya’s national rugby team Shujaa narrowly lost 17-12 to South Africa in their opening Pool D match of the Dubai 7s on Thursday.

Shujaa went into the breather 12-5 up but let the Blitzboks to recover to win the battle 17-12.

Kenya will now have to win their last two remaining pool games against England and Spain to stand a chance of making the main cup quarters.

