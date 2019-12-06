Dubai 7s: Hard Fighting Shujaa Fall To South Africa, Face England Next

Kenya’s national rugby team Shujaa narrowly lost 17-12 to South Africa in their opening Pool D match of the Dubai 7s on Thursday.
FT@Blitzboks 17 – #Shujaa 12#Dubai7s #HSBC7s
— Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) December 5, 2019
Shujaa went into the breather 12-5 up but let the Blitzboks to recover to win the battle 17-12.
HT@Blitzboks 5 – #Shujaa 12#Dubai7s #HSBC7s
— Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) December 5, 2019
Kenya will now have to win their last two remaining pool games against England and Spain to stand a chance of making the main cup quarters.
Below are the fixtures.
Action from yesterday's match against @Blitzboks.
Today we take on @EnglandRugby and @ferugby at 12:26pm and 6:32pm respectively in EAT. @BidcoGroup@TuskerLager#Shujaa
📷: @MinistryOfRugby pic.twitter.com/rG2shxTrA0
— Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) December 6, 2019
