DPP Haji Orders Arrest Of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered for the arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over graft charges.

Haji has stated that there is sufficient evidence that links Sonko to the graft charges hence enough for prosecution.

The embattled governor has been under fire recently, with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) oh his kneck over alleged flawed tenders that were illegally awarded.

It is alleged that Sonko was involved in forging documents, with four companies owned by his close aides diverting funds to his account.

Read: They Put Machines Into My Private Parts- Sonko Says Of Hostile Reception At EACC

Additionally, in a case detailing 14 companies involved in the collection of garbage in Nairobi, they were paid Sh524 million, with a company linked to the Governor involved.

On his side, Sonko has accused the EACC Director of Investigation Abdi A. Mohamed of being the mastermind of his woes, alluding that he is being personal on his attack.

Sonko stated that he was harassed and violated during the EACC summon and the detectives treated him like a prisoner despite obliging to their call.

Read Also: “I Am The Most Dangerous Man” Sonko Responds To Standard Newspaper’s Sensational Headline

“Walinifungua zip, wanaeka mashini kwa sehemu nyeti (they unzipped my trousers and used machines on my private parts) to check if I was hiding a camera. “They removed my socks and shoes like I was a prisoner. When they brought that screening machine close to my face pushed it away,” said Sonko during an interview.

According to the city boss, he is ready for investigations and even willing to step down in case he is found guilty.

However, he has insisted that he is being targeted because of unmasking the fraudulent sale of Integrity Centre for a whooping Ksh1.5 billion.

“It was alleged by EACC in the media that I had lied in my self-declaration form, by claiming that I did not have pending criminal cases. But in truth, none of the 14 EACC self-declaration form questions ask anything about having pending criminal cases,” said the county boss.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu