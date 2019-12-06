Explosive Dossier to EACC Details How CS James Macharia Used Journalist Mwaniki Munuhe to Loot From Government

The hunter has now become the hunted, as Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has been asked to investigate Standard journalist Mwaniki Munuhe who is said to have become a billionaire within two years.

Munuhe was once a Standard editorial team staff, before he was named in the infamous NYS saga by Josephine Kabura as being one of two media gurus she was introduced to by then Devolution CS Ann Waiguru.

In the affidavit signed by Ms Josephine Maina, CS Waiguru is recorded as having named Kamore as one of two ‘media gurus’ she used for propaganda, the other being Standard’s Munuhe Mwaniki. Ms Kabura stated that she met the two journalists and Waiguru told her to give Sh10 million to Munuhe.

Soon after the saga emerged, Munuhe was forced out by his employer in what was painted to be a resignation.

Most of the media stories that implicated the senior scribe have been pulled down from the internet, thanks to his financial muscle.

Mwaniki is said to have bought four houses in Kencom estate next to Brookhouse Runda Campus at Ksh37 million each on a cash basis.

“He also owns three blocks of apartments in Thindigua also bought cash. He also owns Dove Cage Hotel on Mokhtar Dada street, Mercury Lounge in ABC Place Westlands, and currently developing a Ksh800 million hotel in Rumuruti where he comes from. The contractor on site for the hotel Chinese construction company known as Hunan Contractors,” reads the letter in part.

The letter indicates that he also owns brand new 2018 showroom cars; Porsche Cayenne, Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar, Mercedes 5500, BMW 5 series, Ford Sedan and a Mercedes E250.

Mwaniki Munuhe is said to be Transport CS Macharia’s proxy for all the big tenders such as the Nakuru Mau Summit road worth Ksh160 billion won by a French consortium. Mwaniki was in France late last year and this year twice because of that tender, Kahawa Tungu learns.

Muhuhe is also said to be the proxy for CS Macharia in the proposed Nairobi expressway road being done by CRBC.

Munuhe with his father are said to have fraudulently obtained share on the Kedong Ranching Land owned by Muhatetu farmers where his father is a board member. The two are planning to mint Ksh6 billion from Nairobi-Naivasha SGR compensation, while the shareholders of Muhatetu farmers have only been promised Ksh1 billion which they don’t intend to pay anyway.

Muhatetu Farmers, mainly comprising Mau Mau descendants, are enraged at the decision to sell their 40.66 percent shares in the 75,000 acres ranch soon after it emerged that the standard gauge railway would be traversing the property.

“The bitter farmers accused their directors for having hatched a scheme to sell their shares at a paltry Sh2.1 billion to a third party when it emerged that the planned Naivasha dry port was to be constructed on the same piece of land, sidelining them from a hefty compensation deal from the government,” notes the letter.

The scheme was well planned by first locking out the shareholders from any annual general meetings for five straight years. The directors then made the scheme to sell the shares and divided the members so skilfully that they could hardly unite to push back. For poor villagers in Nyahururu, cheques in the upwards of Ksh400,000 were god-sent. Little did they know that they were being fed remnants of the multi-billion deal.

According to the letter, transaction details also show that while Newell Holding Limited bought the shares on August 23, 2017, farmers started receiving cheques drawn on August 2, 2018, meaning the money preceded the sales; another twist that makes the shareholders suspicious that the directors may have played a dirty trick on them.

“I know that shares for 2.4 billion for shares belonging to more than 1000+ members of Muhatetu farmers were sold. Mwaniki’s father is alleged to have stolen Ksh800 million of people’s money and bribed his way through the court cases filed by the members. Mwaniki’s father swindled poor farmers so that his son and his friends could benefit from government land compensation,” alleges the writer.

The anonymous writer says that the shares sold at Ksh2.46 were worth Ksh8 billion and there was no AGM to approve the sale.

Mwaniki is also said to be having offshore accounts in Dubai and Mauritius that Irene Nanayu, Macharia’s PA and Macharia’s supposed kickbacks recipient operates.

In the bank details, Vinci, China Communications Construction, CRBC and other Chinese Companies using proxies, have been making suspicious deposits to Mwaniki’s offshore accounts.

Mwaniki was also involved in the botched mobile clinic project that was the Ksh5 billion Afya House scandal. The mobile clinics were imported by Estama Investment Limited owned by Njage Makanga, the husband to Irene who is CS Macharia’s PA. Macharia was the CS for Ministry of Health when this mobile clinics were procured and Mwaniki is the one who hides and invests kickback money for Irene, Macharia and Makanga, it is alleged.

“I also know of Mr Mwaniki’s fights at KPA over several tenders which I was involved with him directly. Mr Mwaniki scuttled most of the tenders and staged a fight for other multibillion shillings tenders at Kenya Ports Authority. Mwaniki is at the heart of the ongoing campaigns against the management. Losers in lucrative tenders cancelled over irregularities have since ganged up under his patronage in a vicious campaign through media outlets with the aim of bringing down the top management. He has paid over Ksh20 million to various media houses to stage this campaign,” narrates the disgruntled Kenyan.

Munuhe is said to have been involved in a bitter fallout with Nation journalist Kipchumba Some.

Mwaniki is also close to Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and openly boasts to have influenced the appointment of Vincent Sidai to the position of general manager infrastructure & development at the port due to his connections with CS Macharia.

Sidai, according to the letter, parted with millions of shillings which he gave Munuhe and is now planning for Mr Sidai to take over the job of MD at KPA if he succeeds in removing Mr Daniel Manduku from office.

