Don Bosco, Joe Kariuki Re-unite In Kenya For Business After Serving Jail Terms In Tanzania

Businessman Don Bosco Gichana last night made a splash at a city event where he, alongside Joe Kariuki, launched Kariuki’s Forex Trading venture, 51 Capital.

Bosco is remembered for his time in Tanzania, where he was jailed for five years over money laundering allegations. On the other hand, Kariuki also spent at least two years in Tanzanian cells, where he was accused of conning a Tanzanian businessman of Ksh13 million and sentenced to seven years. He was later acquitted and set free after an appeal.

Now a free man and raring to go, Don Bosco joined hands with Kariuki to launch 51 Capital at a Nairobi hotel in Westlands.

Kariuki, through 51 Capital, was last month ranked as the Second Best Forex trader in Africa for the year 2019 beating out seasoned and reputable forex entities across Africa and the Mediterranean.

Mr Kariuki’s firm now trains and funds individuals to trade in forex, giving them at least USD450 for a start. The training costs USD 200.

“This is the future of business in Africa. Times may be hard, but most definitely not when it comes to forex trading, currencies are gaining ground pretty fast and the fastest thinkers will be the biggest beneficiaries. Forex trading is the way to go. And any right-thinking Kenyan has the time and chance to jump into it, ” Bosco said.

The unlikely alliance of Joe Kariuki and Don Bosco excited many who were glad to see the two together after enduring a behind-the-bars stay in Tanzania.

“This goes on to show that nothing can break a resolute spirit. These men are a testament to the grittiness and the resolve of the Kenyan business mind – We are indomitable,” Nasra Kariuki, a motivational speaker, said.

