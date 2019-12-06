Diamond’s Mother Responds To Accusations Of Rift With Daughter In Law Tanasha

Bongo star Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Sandrah, has addressed the rumours swirling on social media over an existing rift between her and daughter-in-law Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha, Diamond’s girlfriend recently delivered a baby boy, adding to Sandrah’s list of grandchildren.

She delivered her son, Naseeb Junior in Tanzania, and has since resided there until early this week, when news emerged that she had stormed out of Diamond’s house.

It was alleged that during their son’s 40 days party according to their custom, Sandrah and Tanasha were not seeing eye to eye.

According to Tanzania media, Tanasha and Sandrah did not mingle during the party and she had to leave immediately after, taking her and the baby’s items and flew to Kenya.

Sandrah has however refuted the claims that they were not in good terms stating that there was no rule that expected them to be seen together during the party.

“I do not know where you got the allegations that Tanasha and I fell out. Treat such claims as rumours. Did you want me to follow her all over the place? People should stop engaging in baseless speculations that are not true,” she said.

Diamond’s mother added that the said allegations should be addressed by Tanasha stating that there was no way she could have left without informing her.

“I stayed with her until the advanced stages of her pregnancy. So there is no way she could have left without informing me. I do not know when she will return and if you really want an answer to the question, go look for her in Kenya and ask,” retorted Sandrah.

Tanasha is currently in Kenya and has kept mum about the issue.

Diamond’s mother has been linked to different instances where his son’s relationships have crumbled.

Diamond was linked to Tanzanian beauty queen Hamisa Mobetto with whom they share a son.

Their relationship ended dramatically over cheating allegations and also the involvement of his mother after she allegedly chased her out of her son’s home.

Additionally, Diamond and Zari’s relationship with whom they sired two children ended abruptly with the Ugandan socialite blocking Diamond’s mother on social media.

