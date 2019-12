11 passengers in a Mandera-bound bus are reported to have been killed by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists at Kutulo in Wajir.

The passengers, reported to be non-locals were aboard a Madina bus which was ambushed by Al-Shabaab between Wargudud and Kutulo area in Kenya’s border town of Wajir. A source says the gunmen targeted non locals.

Somali journalist Abdulaziz Billow Ali say that the group has already claimed responsibility of the attack.

Beefore killing the victims, non-locals were separated from the locals.

Police are yet issue a statement concerning the killings.

