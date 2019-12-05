Singer Willy Paul Flaunts New ‘White’ Lover Romantically Cuddling Up In Bed (video)

Controversial singer Wilson Abubakar Radido known by the stage name Willy Paul has flaunted his new woman, in a video where they are romantically cuddled up in bed.

Through the video posted on his Instagram profile, the singer showed off the beautiful, blonde, white lady with the caption asking young men to grind hard and look for money.

“Cant wait, today is the D-day tag someone atafte pesa,” read the post.

The singer went ahead and bragged about his achievements in the video, and called upon the young people to work hard, before leaning in and kissing the lass that was lying next to him.

Despite not clearing the airwaves on whether he is still a gospel artist, he has created controversies surrounding his music by posing in raunchy photos with semi-nude models and introduced lyrics that are not considered christian-like.

In different accounts of events, Willy Paul has been captured parading the women in his life and has never shied away.

In an incident about two months ago, the Chuchuma hit maker introduced his new girlfriend in style where he referred to her as “chakula cha roho yangu” which translates to the food to my heart.

“Ndio huyo niskie mtu akisema sijawai tangaza msimamo!! Ndio pacha wangu!!” he wrote.

In another different interview, he stated that he would not walk down the aisle because women were complicated and had very many issues.

He also addressed the people he referred to as haters who criticized his music and lifestyle, asking them to refrain from including his family in their online insults.

He further noted that the main reason for not getting married is that he is trying to protect his family from the unforgiving world.

“I am dating but no wedding because they have a lot of issues, I don’t want the pastor to ask if there is anyone who is against my wedding and a flock of women stands up. I know what women do. Let anyone who hates me insult me but not my family,” he stated.

