Northlands City, Brookside Blocked Drainage System Causes Floods As Uhuru Dam Breaks Banks (Video)

Uhuru dam, located in Ruiru, Kiambu County broke its banks in the wee hours of Thursday morning, following the heavy rains leaving residents stranded.

Residents in the area have made several complaints, linking the tragedy to the Kenyatta family’s Brookside which borders the area.

Also, the Kenyatta family has blocked all drainage channels in the area in their ongoing construction of Northlands City.

While the Kenyatta family is building Northlands City, they have blocked all natural waterways so as to have their city's dam to fill. This is resulting in floodings in nearby estates like Varsityville. See why the President feels entitled? That's why he bitches like owns us. pic.twitter.com/DRsPrIKXkD — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) December 5, 2019

Efforts by the residents to have the stakeholders address the issue have been futile for the last two years, and are calling the Kenyatta family to allow for easy flow of water from the dam in a bid to stop the overflow into residential homes.

“I am a resident at Varsityville Estate Kiambu county. We border Brookside where the Kenyatta family is doing Northlands City. We have been complaining of blocked drainage for the last 2 years but Brookside hasn’t done nothing. With the heavy rainfall all water ways are blocked so water results to flowing into our homes. Water started coming in our homes at 9pm last night. We need the Kenyatta family to let water flow from the dam for the water to stop overflowing in our homes,” said a resident.

Additionally, through a notice addressed to Brookside Dairy Kenya, a committee representing the residents in the area have expressed their concerns over the dam’s containment wall that has been built to prevent water from accessing the residential estates.

The committee secretary Francis Kiarie has asked the company to lower their spill way level or improve the containment wall to prevent flooding of homes and houses.

Kiarie states that failure to address the situation would lead to serious damages as witnessed where families will be displaced and properties destroyed hence they should be liable for the consequences.

“Please, note that we shall hold you solely responsible for any displacement of families and destruction of properties as consequence of flooding due to your recent construction developments. We call upon you to take necessary immediate remedial action,” read the notice in part.

Additionally, the residents have alluded that the construction was a deliberate means of blocking of natural water drainage.

Apparently, close to 10 houses have been affected by the floods, with residents unable to sleep due to the uncertainty of what could happen next.

The Ksh500 billion Northlands City covers 11,000 acre land located at Kahawa Sukari along the Thika Superhighway.

The first family forced the construction of the Ksh40 billion Greater Eastern Bypass that will start at a junction off the Eastern Bypass towards Thika-Garissa highway, in a bid to support their business.

Already, the family is selling pieces of land to investors, with an acre going for Ksh40 million.

