Section Of Jubilee, ODM MPs Now Want DP Ruto To Resign For ‘Undermining’ Matiang’i, Kibicho

A section of Members of Parliament allied to the ruling Jubilee party has teamed with ODM counterparts to call for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly undermining state officers.

In a joint statement delivered by Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga on Wednesday, the lawmakers turned the heat on the DP over a recent remark believed to have been targeted at Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Telling the DP to address his woes to the President and not civil servants, the lawmakers said “The DP likes to remind everyone who cares to listen that he is the second in command, yet his obsession with civil servants who are his juniors underlines a deep insecurity, painting him as one not sure of himself, his worth and future. He has only two options, face the president or get out of the government and chart a new political path.”

The lawmakers also told off the DP’s allies for threatening Matiang’i and his PS.

“Some of the DP’s associates have ominously asked CS Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho to learn from the fates of the late George Saitoti and Joseph Nkaissery. These are loaded and desperate warnings that should not just be wished away,” said Ms Wanga.

Wanga was joined by MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Memusi Kanchory (Kajiado North), Rosa Buyu (Kisumu), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), Momanyi Jerusha (Nyamira), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare) and Simba Arati (Dagoretti North).

Others lawmakers who also attended the press briefing include Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), Janet Ong’era (Kisii), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) and Milly Odhiambo (Suba North).

The DP on Sunday reprimanded state officers for “lacking respect” and engaging in divisive politics on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In a clear message directed to Matiang’i and Kibicho, he warned state officers against chest-thumping and engaging in divisive politics.

“Nataka niwaulize wafanyikazi wa serikali. Kila mtu ambaye amepewa kazi na Uhuru Kenyatta na serikali ya Jubilee, wacha kupiga kifua, wacha madharau. Msione eti hawa wananchi ni wajinga, eti kwa sababu hawana ofisi kubwa kama yenu, ” Ruto said.

Loosely translated, “You state offices that have been given positions by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee government desist from chest-thumping, have respect.”

This followed remarks by Matiang’i on Friday during a fundraiser in Kirinyaga County where he slammed leaders criticising him and PS Kibicho saying he is only accountable to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the appointing authority.

“We are public servants appointed by the President and everything we do is a directive from the master. We only have one point of command in this country, and that is the president. Have you ever heard of a house with two masters? We are working for Uhuru and whatever he tells us to do, we will always do,” the CS said.

On Wednesday last week during the launch of the BBI report at Bomas of Kenya, the interior ministry was accused by leaders allied to the Ruto of intimidating and disrespecting the DP.

Led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen the leaders accused Matiang’i of engaging in partisan politics.

