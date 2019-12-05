in NEWS, SPORTS

Michael Olunga Meets Raila Odinga Over Forthcoming Tournaments (Photos)

169 Views -1 Votes

Michael Olunga (L) with ODM leader Raila Odinga (R). [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga today met opposition chief Raila Odinga over “grassroot football development” and his forthcoming tournaments.

The Kashiwa Reysol forward yearly sponsors Michael Olunga Tournament in hid native Homabay County to help develop grassroot football.

This year the tournament will also be held in Nairobi.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

