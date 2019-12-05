Michael Olunga Meets Raila Odinga Over Forthcoming Tournaments (Photos)

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga today met opposition chief Raila Odinga over “grassroot football development” and his forthcoming tournaments.
Met @RailaOdinga on matters of the upcoming MICHAEL OLUNGA TOURNAMENT and grass root football development. Thanks for your time. pic.twitter.com/fOptacF5CH
— Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) December 5, 2019
The Kashiwa Reysol forward yearly sponsors Michael Olunga Tournament in hid native Homabay County to help develop grassroot football.
This year the tournament will also be held in Nairobi.
Met International footballer @OgadaOlunga who he briefed me on the upcoming tournament that he is hosting which is slated to take place in Nairobi and Homabay Counties later this month. pic.twitter.com/AzvFpvCREV
— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 5, 2019
