KPA MD Daniel Manduku Now Using Uncouth Means To Evict Tenants From His Recently Acquired Ksh85 Million Apartment

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku is on the spot yet again for the wrong reason, now trying to evict residents from a house he bought recently.

Manduku bought the Resident apartment (formerly Apua) in Ongata Rongai, Umoja Road at Ksh85 million, which is suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Kahawa Tungu learns that the apartment is run by Yusuf Maraga, his younger brother, through a house agency called Yellow House Properties, who normally collect rent on Manduku’s behalf.

Immediately after he bought the house, tenants were served with a two month notice to vacate the house, which was due to expire on December 19, 2019.

However, according to tenants who spoke to this writer, the landlord under Manduku’s instructions has gone ahead to use dubious means to evict the tenants from the houses by disconnecting power from the pole and failing to pump out rain water trapping tenants with families and kids inside.

“My only plea is for them to please drain the water in peace we leave the houses as we are sick and tired of being oppressed by the high and mighty,” said one of the residents.

Manduku is currently facing possible charges entailing Ksh2.7 billion in alleged fraud in various tender projects.

Mid this week, Manduku successfully obtained orders from court barring the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Inspector General (IG) of police from arresting and prosecuting him.

Justice Eric Ogola issued Dr. Manduku a 14 day free bond pending his ruling on whether to stop the DCI from arresting and prosecuting the port manager in the ongoing investigations over fraudulent tenders for various projects at the port.

He also wants the DCI and DPP stopped from issuing press statements about these investigations accusing them of waging a hostile media campaign against him.

13 companies were contracted by KPA to each construct 1380 barriers at a cost of Ksh109, 305, 739 per each company.

Manduku has been up and down trying to stop his prosecution, as well as silence the media about the stinking graft at KPA.

