Governor Kivutha Kibwana In Court To Stop Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi From ‘Defaming’ Him

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has sued blogger Cyprian Nyakundi for alleged defamation.

The governor, through Nyamu and Nyamu Company Advocates, served Nyakundi through an advert on the local daily published on Thursday.

The civil suit, number 234 of 2019, has been filed at the High Court.

In the notice dated November 21, Nyakundi was restrained from further publishing content deemed defamatory by the plaintiff.

“Take notice that you are restrained by way of interim injunction whether by yourself, your agents and/or servants from further publishing defamatory statements of and concerning the Plaintiff/Applicant and/or his family pending the hearing and determination of the Application, ” the notice by Nyamu and Nyamu Company Advocates reads in part.

Nyakundi was expected to appear for inter parties hearing last week Tuesday, November 26.

“Take further notice that if you fail to appear either by yourselves or someone by law authorised to act for you, the same may proceed your absence notwithstanding,” the notice reads.

The governor moved to court to stop Nyakundi over a controversial article the blogger ran on his blog www.cnyakundi.com in September 2019.

In the article, Nyakundi claimed to have exposed the governor’s lewd lifestyle that has offended his aides.

Nyakundi also linked Kibwana to corruption. He alleged that the governor is building a Ksh600 Million hotel using funds syphoned from Makueni county coffers.

The blogger is yet to comment on the developments.

