Who ‘Killed’ Bogonko Bosire? New Debate Emerges On The Mysterious Disappearance Of Elite Blogger, State House Operatives

“You are either the source or the target” was one of Bogonko Bosire’s favourite sayings, one of the best and authoritative bloggers in Kenya who disappeared mysteriously in September 2013.

Whether he is still alive or dead, it is still a mystery six years down the line, but hiss footprints still remain online.

Bosire was one of the elite journalists turned blogger in the wake of 2013 general elections, and was used to a greater extend by the Jubilee administration to spread propaganda against the opposition.

However before that, Bosire was vocal in the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the 2007-8 post-election violence.

Before the case died down in December 2014, several witnesses and people with knowledge about the case went missing in suspected cases of murder.

Immediately after his suspected elimination, most of his works online were wiped out, and three years later, his Facebook page’s name was changed.

Was Bosire one of those murdered over ICC?

To date, the question about the disappearance of Bosire is yet to get an answer. However, a part from Bosire, there are other bloggers/journalists and State House operatives who went missing without a trace.

Before Bosire went missing, a Deputy Director in charge of Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Mr Albert Muriuki, a lawyer by profession, also disappeared.

Two years after his disappearance, due to public outcry, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered a probe into his disappearance. It turned out to be just another PR stunt, and as usual, nothing of him has been unearthed. He is still missing, and might never be found.

On October 22, 2017, four days to presidential repeat elections, a light plane crashed into Lake Nakuru, killing all its five occupants who were Jubilee campaigners.

One of them was Sam Gitau, who was very vocal on Twitter about politics, always castigating the opposition.

In one of his last tweets he told ODM leader Raila Odinga to lead his followers to Lake Victoria for demos. He never lived to see the repeat election.

I am waiting for the day @RailaOdinga will lead Kisumu demonstrators into Lake Victoria to destroy the water hyacinth. #NASAdemos — Sam Gitau (@HonGitau) October 6, 2017

Two years after the crash, investigations by police showed that the captain of the ill-fated flight, Mr Apollo Malowa, was drunk. Why would it take two years to determine whether a person was drunk or not? Still, answers to the deaths are not sufficient.

Further, his body was never recovered from the waters, but the bodies of his colleagues were recovered.

A similar fate befell his friend John Mapozi, who was aboard the plane. His body was also not recovered.

Malowa and Anthony Kipyegon’s bodies were found floating on the shores of the lake just after two days.

The body of Veronica Muthoni, the fifth colleague, was recovered four weeks later in the helicopter wreck.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir, in a tweet, links the death of the aforementioned to a possible existence of a serial killer in the government.

“Bogonko Bosire & Albert Muriuki who worked closely with Digital Terrorists disappeared mysteriously. Then Anthony Kariuki “died” in a road accident. Sam Gitau & John Mapozi, close to the Terrorists died in Copter Crash. Is there a serial killer out there as State Officer?” he posses.

However, according to activist Boniface Mwangi, the killings were planned at the State House, with full knowledge of the President.

“The digital terrorists had a boss, his name is President Uhuru Kenyatta. The killings were sanctioned at State House to weaken the ICC case. @DonaldBKipkorir as you attack the servants, remember they had a master who you’re trying to please.The killer is still at Statehouse,” said Mwangi.

The digital terrorists had a boss, his name is President Uhuru Kenyatta. The killings were sanctioned at @StateHouseKenya to weaken the ICC case. @DonaldBKipkorir as you attack the servants, remember they had a master who you're trying to please.The killer is still at Statehouse. https://t.co/DJ82s6eQXB pic.twitter.com/g5iR5VMJaB — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 4, 2019

Whoever the killer is, whatever the reason, the nation still has questions to the several disappearances that have never been cracked to date.

