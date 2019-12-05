FKF Lands Ksh127 Million Sponsorship Deal For County Leagues

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has secured a sponsorship deal for their County leagues with betting firm OdiBets.

The three-year-deal, launched on Thursday morning, is worth Ksh127million.

The County leagues will now be known as OdiBets County Leagues.

Additionally, Odibets will provide all clubs taking part in the leagues with six balls and playing kits.

“We are very excited to embark on this noble venture with FKF. Through this partnership and initiative, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grass-root county leagues have,” said Dedan Mungai, the OdiBets General Manager.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa hailed the deal as a first in grassroots football.

As a federation, we welcome this first of its kind partnership. We are happy to partner with Odibets to support grass root talent in the counties,” said Nick.

He added: “Kenya has untapped potential and just as we have supported various leagues, we look forward to this opportunity and working closely with our partners to grow local teams.”

OdiBets previously sponsored Kenyan Premier League side Mathare United.

