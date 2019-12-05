Family Cries Foul As Son Jordy Lutta Of Riara School Dies Mysteriously

A family is crying foul after losing their six-year old son, Jordy Arommoh Lutta of Riara International School.

According to a family member Msroyale Odera, the deceased was away from school for a sporting event at Impala grounds when he started complaining of severe abdominal pains.

Jordy, a year one student was participating in the sporting activity without his parents’ permission.

“On Thursday 31st October 2019 the year 1 and 2 students had a sports session at Impala Grounds along Ngong Road. They departed from school at 1.15pm accompanied by Miss Maxine and Mrs Matu the class teacher for year 1 and 2 respectively, ” a school report signed by Riara.

The pain, according to the statement, intensified and the coach tried to give first aid by offering him some water, but he declined.

The school then opted to take him back to school where the nurse was on standby.

It is then that the school management reached the boy’s parents notifying them of his condition, after it had worsened. The family member says that the school said they would administer panadol.

At around 1.56pm the school called for an ambulance from E-Plus Emergency Medical Services. At this time, his vitals were checked by the nurse. His body temperature was 35 degrees and had trouble breathing.

The ambulance left for the school immediately and arrived 13 minutes later, before taking the boy to Nairobi Hospital. He is said to have passed out on the way.

According to the school, his mother, uncle, nurse and class teacher accompanied him to the medical facility.

They arrived at 2.58pm and moments later medics unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.

A Nairobi Hospital report indicates that the emergency services performer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on Jordy before reaching the facility.

The bereaved family are on their part questioning why the emergency services took more than 36 minutes to try and save their son.

The case has been reported to Kilimani Police Station under OB Number 38/3/11/2019 but no action has been taken.

They are also questioning why the Kilimani DCIO Fatuma Hadi plans to submit the case file to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) requesting for a public inquest, even before recording statements from all persons of interest.

This they say is a ploy to kill the case.

